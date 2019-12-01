GTT names Ernie Ortega as interim CEO

GTT Communications named Ernie Ortega as interim CEO while the board continues its search for a permanent CEO.



Ortega currently serves as GTT’s Chief Revenue Office.



GTT's Board of Directors also announced that Don MacNeil has joined the GTT leadership team as chief operating officer (COO). Mr. MacNeil will lead GTT’s network operations, service delivery, assurance and vendor management teams, as well as GTT’s product organization.



“I am delighted to name Ernie Ortega as interim CEO and Don MacNeil as GTT’s chief operating officer,” stated H. Brian Thompson, GTT Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. “Both Ernie and Don have a track record of delivering successful organizational change and operational improvement for national, international and global businesses. Their industry experience and leadership will accelerate our drive to operational excellence, a clearly outstanding client experience, continuous improvement of our services, and the achievement of our organic growth goals."











Richard D. Calder will step down as president and CEO of GTT, effective on June 1, 2020."We appreciate the many accomplishments Rick has achieved since joining GTT as CEO in May 2007 over 13 years ago," stated H. Brian Thompson, GTT executive chairman. "We have initiated an executive search for a new CEO to lead GTT moving forward."GTT is conducting a search for a replacement. In the interim, the company will be led by a group made up of several top executives, including chief financial officer Steven Berns, chief revenue officer Ernie Ortega, general counsel Chris McKee and senior vice president of operations and engineering Bob Burris.