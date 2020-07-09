Greece's OTEGLOBE upgrades IP backbone with Cisco 400G line cards

OTEGLOBE is upgrading its Cisco ASR 9900 routers with 400G Cisco ASR 9900 5th Generation Line Cards.



Headquartered in Athens, Greece, OTEGLOBE is a network backbone operator delivering transport, peering, and interconnect services throughout South-eastern Europe. It is also the wholesale carrier that reaches Western Europe through Greece over a fully mesh optical backbone network.



“At OTEGLOBE, we are determined to continue to lead the industry in innovation and invest in the high-caliber technologies that enable us to offer the best services to our customers,” said Panagiota Βosdogianni, CTO, OTEGLOBE. “By introducing Cisco’s 400 GbE technology to our IP core network, we can respond seamlessly to traffic bursts during peak hours and accommodate even our largest customers’ needs with simplification, economic scale, improved flexibility, and an optimal customer experience.”



“With these latest network enhancements, we are providing OTEGLOBE with a long-term growth platform that scales ahead of the demand they’re seeing today and what they can anticipate in the years ahead,” said Jim Scott, Vice President, Cisco EMEAR Service Provider. “Together, we share a passion for connecting the unconnected, and offering the highest level of services to pave the way for the internet for the future.”