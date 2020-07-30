Google Cloud services generated $3.007 billion in revenue in Q2, up 43% from $2.100 billion a year earlier.
"In the second quarter our total revenues were $38.3B, driven by gradual improvement in our ads business and strong growth in Google Cloud and Other Revenues,” said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. “We continue to navigate through a difficult global economic environment.”
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Google Cloud generates $3 billion in Q2, up 43%
