Fujitsu supplies its 1FINITY Switch platform to New Lisbon Telephony Co.

The New Lisbon Telephone Company, which serves east-central Indiana, has successfully deployed the Fujitsu 1FINITY Switch platform and Virtuora Network Control Solution to deliver ultra-fast Internet connectivity.



New Lisbon Telephone Company, and its subsidiary New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, provide high-speed fiber, DSL and wireless internet, as well as digital video and telephone services to residential and commercial subscribers in more than a dozen Indiana communities.



“This significant investment in our hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network allows us to achieve our commitment to deliver ultra-fast connections to our subscribers,” said John Greene, CEO, New Lisbon Telephone Company. “The combination of high performance, simplified network operations, affordability and small footprint made the Fujitsu 1FINITY and Virtuora solution an extremely appealing choice for our network upgrade.”