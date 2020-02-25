FiberLight upgrades with Fujitsu 1FINITY

FiberLight, which operates 14,000 route miles of fiber networks with clients in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S., has selected the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform and Virtuora Network Control Solution to enable transport speeds of 100G and above while increasing efficiency through automation.



Since 2019, FiberLight has deployed the modular Fujitsu 1FINITY platform, including 1FINITY T300/T310 Transport and 1FINITY L100 Lambda series blades in a network capable of exceeding 400G speeds throughout Texas and Oklahoma. This solution is fully compatible with FiberLight’s existing base of Fujitsu FLASHWAVE 9500 packet optical networking equipment, allowing smooth network evolution with pay-as-you-grow scalability. FiberLight will also use Virtuora PD, a planning and design application that provides a representation of the actual network topology, models optical performance and designs optical circuits in real time.



“At FiberLight, we have more than 20 years of dedicated experience designing, engineering, and optimizing large-scale fiber networks,” said Jay Anderson, chief engineer, FiberLight. “This enhancement of our network with the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform not only supports our mission of building high-capacity, custom fiber networks that ignite digital transformation, it also helps drive greater speed, reliability and lasting value for customers and partners throughout our Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Laredo, McAllen and Oklahoma markets.”



“We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing relationship with FiberLight and support them as they position their network to deliver continued innovation, meeting digital service demands today and well into the future,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “The combination of 1FINITY and Virtuora offers FiberLight an ideal solution that easily integrates with their existing infrastructure, providing speed, scalability and efficient automation that will grow with their business.”



https://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/resources/news/press-releases/2020/fnc-20200714.html