Facebook reports 1.79 billion daily active users, up 12%

Facebook reported a significant increase in audience engagement as people around the globe sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic during Q2.
Key metrics:
- Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.79 billion on average for June 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.70 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.47 billion on average for June 2020, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
- Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.14 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $3.36 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The company said full-year 2020 capital expenditures are now to be approximately $16 billion, at the high end of our prior $14-16 billion range, as we have resumed data center construction efforts earlier than expected.
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $58.24 billion as of June 30, 2020. On July 7, 2020, we paid approximately $5.8 billion at the then–current exchange rate for our investment in Jio Platforms Limited.
- Headcount – Headcount was 52,534 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 32% year-over-year.