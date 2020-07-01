European Commission adopts rules for small cell deployments

The European Commission adopted a new regulation for the deployment of small cell access points, exempting small antennas from any individual town planning permit or other individual prior permits.



The new regulation specifies the physical and technical characteristics of small cells for 5G networks. It aims to help simplify and accelerate 5G network installations, which should be facilitated through a permit-exempt deployment regime, while ensuring that national authorities keep oversight. Permits may still be required for deployment on buildings or sites protected in accordance with national law or where necessary for public safety reasons.



The definition of small cell in the implementing regulation sets tight limits in terms of size and power of those installations.



The European Commission said its definition adheres to strict EU RF exposure limits, which, for the general public, are 50 times lower than what international scientific evidence would suggest as having any potential effect on health.



https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/commission-adopts-implementing-regulation-pave-way-high-capacity-5g-network-infrastructure