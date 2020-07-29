Ermetic raises $17 million for cloud policy management

Ermetic, a start-up with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, raised $17.25 million in Series A funding for its work in cloud access risk mitigation



Ermetic says its analytics-based solution prevents cloud data breaches by automating the detection and remediation of identity and access risks in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings from Amazon, Google and Microsoft. It automatically discovers all human and machine identities in the cloud, and analyzes their entitlements, roles and policies using a continuous lifecycle approach. By combining analytics with granular, full stack insight, Ermetic makes it possible to enforce least privilege access at scale even in the most complex cloud environments.



The funding round was led by Accel, and supported by Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Target Global, the company’s $10M seed round investors.



“Until now, customers have been using retrofitted tools to try to manage cloud infrastructure accounts and entitlements. Ermetic has developed a cloud native alternative that uses analytics to consistently manage permissions and enforce least-privilege access,” said Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic. “We are pleased to welcome Accel as an investor and Andrei Brasoveanu to our Board. This capital infusion will help us capture a large share of the emerging market known as Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management.”



