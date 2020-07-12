Ericsson selected for private 4G/5G at Paris airports

Groupe ADP and Air France selected Ericsson to deploy a private mobile network covering Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget airports.



The mobile network will be effective across all outdoor spaces at the airports by the end of 2020 and indoors across all public and reserved areas for professionals working at the terminals by the end of 2021.



Ericsson said the 4/5G network will serve a professional ecosystem of more than 120,000 people who work at the three Paris airports every day.



Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, Ericsson, says: “Anyone who has ever been to an airport knows that security, reliability and speed are key to ensure a good travel experience. The digital transformation of airports represents a big opportunity and private 5G networks will enable and accelerate this transformation. We are pleased to collaborate with Groupe ADP, Hub One and Air France to future-proof Paris airports with 5G ready networks delivering fast, secure and reliable wireless internet.”