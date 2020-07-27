DT: 30,000 antennas for 5G in live operation

Deutsche Telekom confirmed that its 5G network now covers 3,000 towns and municipalities in Germany, representing half of the country's population.





"Today, we are celebrating a special day for 5G. Half the population in Germany is now covered. 5G has arrived in all German states. This is a big step for our customers, our network and for digitization in Germany," says Walter Goldenits, Head of Technology at Telekom Deutschland. "But the 50 percent is no reason for us to rest on our laurels. The 5G roll-out continues with the same intensity. Two thirds of the population are our next target. And we want to achieve this too this year.”Deutsche Telekom uses spectrum on the 2.1 and 3.6 GHz frequency bands.https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/5g-for-40-million-people-in-germany-604514