DISH takes over Boost Mobile and its 9.3 million subscribers

T-Mobile US completed its previously announced divestiture of Sprint’s prepaid wireless business to DISH Network Corporation, fulfilling a commitment that T-Mobile and Sprint made to the Department of Justice and to the Federal Communications Commission as part of their merger process.'



DISH paid $1.4 billion for the acquisition of Boost Mobile and its 9.3 million customers.



DISH said it will continue to invest in the Boost Mobile brand. John Swieringa, who serves as group president, retail wireless and COO, DISH, will lead Boost Mobile.



Additionally, the divested prepaid customers and new DISH wireless customers will have full access to the new T-Mobile network in a phased approach through a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arrangement, as well as through an infrastructure mobile network operator (MNO) arrangement enabling roaming in certain areas until DISH’s 5G network is built out. In connection with the closing of the DISH transaction, T-Mobile, Sprint and DISH entered into certain other ancillary agreements, including a spectrum purchase agreement.



“We just checked an important milestone. In closing our deal with DISH to divest Sprint’s prepaid brand, T-Mobile followed through on fulfilling one of the most significant commitments we made as part of this merger process. We are excited to keep making big steps forward and, as promised, continue to work toward delivering the transformative nationwide 5G network that is only possible with the New T-Mobile’s combined capacity AND breadth to consumers across the U.S.,” said CEO Mike Sievert.



"Boost is uniquely positioned to disrupt this industry. Our passionate team, from employees to retail associates to local business owners, is ready to compete," said John Swieringa. "We'll bring new, exciting products and offers to customers that better meet their needs and fit their budgets. Starting tomorrow, Boost will launch the first of our new offers with the revival of $hrink-It! — rewarding customers with 'the longer you stay, the less you pay.'"