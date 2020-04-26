Deutsche Telekom awards a 5G RAN contract to Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications service provider in Europe by revenue, awarded a new multi-year deal for its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) across Germany to Ericsson.



Financial terms were not disclosed. Ericsson said the deal covers the upgrade of several mobile sites to 5G using Ericsson Radio System products and solutions. Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution will also be deployed, allowing Deutsche Telekom to dynamically manage 4G and 5G traffic in its network through efficient use of existing spectrum, enhancing coverage, performance and mobility.



Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Innovation and Technology, Deutsche Telekom AG, says: “We are pleased to have found a leading 5G supplier in Ericsson as a partner, who has also convinced us in the past in the modernization of our mobile access network. After the reliable and on-time modernization, the bar for the 5G roll-out in the antenna network is naturally also high.”



Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: “This 5G deal is a testament to the exceptional long-term partnership we have forged with Deutsche Telekom, both here in Germany and around Europe. With our global experience and leading technology, we’ll deploy a world-class 5G network in Germany with DT and we’re excited about this next chapter in our relationship."













"We have big plans for 5G and will bring the latest mobile communications standard to large parts of Germany before the end of the year," says Telekom Deutschland CEO Dirk Wössner. "I am delighted that the network will be even better for our customers. Preparations in the network are in full swing to ensure that as many people as possible get the new technology quickly. In the city and in the countryside."



Deutsche Telekom kicks off 5G rollout DT



The first six German cities with 5G include Berlin, Bonn, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Leipzig, and Munich. In the upcoming 18 months, the 20 largest cities in Germany will all be connected with 5G.



"We punched our ticket for a 5G future with the spectrum auction. Our goal now is to get 5G to the streets, to our customers, as quickly as possible. Nearly three-quarters of our antenna locations in Germany are connected with optical fiber – we're now building on that," says Dirk Wössner, Member of the Board of Management, Deutsche Telekom, and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "Our teams are working hard in every area. Whether we're talking about the network, rate plans, or devices and applications – we're speeding up to get 5G started this year. At the same time, we need a clear regulatory framework and pragmatism from the authorities – particularly when it comes to questions regarding regional spectrum, local roaming, allocation of the auction proceeds, and the approval procedures – which takes far too long in Germany."



