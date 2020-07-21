Dell'Oro: Sustained growth for the Optical Transport Market

The Dell'Oro Group is forecasting the Optical Transport market, largely comprised of DWDM systems, to expand in 2020 and for the next five years, reaching nearly $18 billion.



Some highlights from Dell'Oro's Optical Transport five-year forecast:





By 2024, nearly 30 percent of wavelength shipments will be from an 800 Gbps-capable line card. More than half of these line cards are expected to be used at 400 Gbps.

The next wavelength speed following 800 Gbps will be 1200 Gbps (1.2 Tbps). Based on the timing of past coherent DSP introductions and first-line card shipments, we anticipate 1.2 Tbps-capable line cards to enter the market in the 2023-2024 time period (but more likely in 2024).

Demand for Optical Transport gear for data center interconnect (DCI) is expected to take a turn in the near future.

Disaggregated WDM transponder unit sales are a bright spot of growth, annually growing at a double-digit percentage rate.

400ZR will moderate the market’s growth.