Debunking the Top 10 Myths of DPDK

The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) software is a set of Linux user-space libraries and drivers that accelerate packet-processing workloads running on all major CPU architectures.



In this video, Jim St. Leger, Director, Open Source Strategy and Marketing, Intel, dispels popular myths and misconceptions around DPDK.



Myth #10 (1:10): DPDK is code complete

with Wang Yong, Hardware Engineer, ZTE



Myth #9 (1:51): DPDK is just for hardware

with Edwin Verplanke, Solution Architect, Intel



Myth #8 (2:40): DPDK is a closed community

with Harini Ramakrishnan, Program Manager II, Microsoft



Myth #7 (3:21): SmartNICS will kill DPDK

with Georgii Tkachuk, Performance Engineer, Intel



Myth #6 (4:04): Intel controls DPDK

with Honnappa Nagarahalli, Principal Software Engineer, Arm



Myth #5 (5:05): DPDK is only for telcos

with Yasufumi Ogawa, Research Engineer, NTT Service System Lab



Myth #4 (5:47): DPDK is not green

with Jingjing Wu, Software Engineer, Intel



Myth #3 (6:32): DPDK is Linux

Jill Lovato, Senior Manager, Communications, the Linux Foundation



Myth #2 (7:35): DPDK is not for containers

with Muthurajan Jayakumar “M Jay,” Technical Marketing Engineer, Intel



Myth #1 (8:40): DPDK is software dataplane only

with Trishan de Lanerolle, Technical Program Manager, the Linux Foundation, and Thomas Monjalon, Engineer, Mellanox (NVIDIA).



https://youtu.be/eh_lqzRDJho



Also available is a Myth-busting DPDK in 2020 Report, which may be downloaded here: https://ngi.how/dpdk-myths-20



