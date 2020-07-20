The Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) software is a set of Linux user-space libraries and drivers that accelerate packet-processing workloads running on all major CPU architectures.
In this video, Jim St. Leger, Director, Open Source Strategy and Marketing, Intel, dispels popular myths and misconceptions around DPDK.
Myth #10 (1:10): DPDK is code complete
with Wang Yong, Hardware Engineer, ZTE
Myth #9 (1:51): DPDK is just for hardware
with Edwin Verplanke, Solution Architect, Intel
Myth #8 (2:40): DPDK is a closed community
with Harini Ramakrishnan, Program Manager II, Microsoft
Myth #7 (3:21): SmartNICS will kill DPDK
with Georgii Tkachuk, Performance Engineer, Intel
Myth #6 (4:04): Intel controls DPDK
with Honnappa Nagarahalli, Principal Software Engineer, Arm
Myth #5 (5:05): DPDK is only for telcos
with Yasufumi Ogawa, Research Engineer, NTT Service System Lab
Myth #4 (5:47): DPDK is not green
with Jingjing Wu, Software Engineer, Intel
Myth #3 (6:32): DPDK is Linux
Jill Lovato, Senior Manager, Communications, the Linux Foundation
Myth #2 (7:35): DPDK is not for containers
with Muthurajan Jayakumar “M Jay,” Technical Marketing Engineer, Intel
Myth #1 (8:40): DPDK is software dataplane only
with Trishan de Lanerolle, Technical Program Manager, the Linux Foundation, and Thomas Monjalon, Engineer, Mellanox (NVIDIA).
https://youtu.be/eh_lqzRDJho
Also available is a Myth-busting DPDK in 2020 Report, which may be downloaded here: https://ngi.how/dpdk-myths-20
Monday, July 20, 2020
Debunking the Top 10 Myths of DPDK
