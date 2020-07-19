Cloudflare outage blamed on router config error

On Friday, 17-July-2020 Cloudflare suffered a major outage in several geographies, impacting websites across the world. The company provides DNS, DDoS mitigation, and content delivery network (CDN) services.



The outage last 27 minutes and Cloudflare saw a 50% drop in traffic across its network.Cloudflare blamed the outage on a router configuration error by its network engineering team. The error caused all traffic across the Cloudflare backbone to be sent to Atlanta, quickly overwhelming the Atlanta router and causing Cloudflare network locations connected to the backbone to fail.The affected locations were San Jose, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, Richmond, Newark, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Moscow, St. Petersburg, São Paulo, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre.Details are posted here: