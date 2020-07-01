Ciena appoints Hassan Ahmed to Board

Ciena has appointed Hassan M. Ahmed, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.



Dr. Ahmed most recently served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Affirmed Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft in April 2020. Before founding Affirmed Networks in 2010, he was a senior advisor at Charles River Ventures. From 1998 to 2008, Dr. Ahmed served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonus Networks. Prior to that time, Dr. Ahmed served in various executive roles at Ascend Communications, Cascade Communications and Analog Devices. He also served as President and founder of WaveAccess, a pioneer in high-speed wireless network products. Dr. Ahmed was Associate Professor of Electrical, Computer and Systems Engineering and Associate Professor of Finance at Boston University. He is the author of more than 50 professional publications and holds a BSEE and MSAE from Carleton University and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.