CES 2021 in January to be virtual only

The Consumer Electronics Show, which aimed to be the first big tech event of 2021, will not be held in-person.



The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) confirmed that CES 2021 – January 6-9, 2021 will be an all-digital experience.



"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."