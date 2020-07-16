Blackmagic intros digital cinema camera with 12K sensor

Blackmagic Design introduced a digital film camera with an advanced 12,288 x 6,480 12K Super 35 image sensor, 14 stops of dynamic range and high frame rate shooting at up to 60 frames per second in 12K at 80 megapixels per frame.



The Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K camera will go on the market this month at a retail price of US$9,995.



"With Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K we have advanced imaging technology into a new generation where new styles of shooting will be possible", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It's not just the 12K sensor, but there are so many other innovations in this camera. From the Generation 5 Color Science, the in sensor scaling, new symmetrical color pattern, full RGB quality and of course the 12K resolution, it's going to be exciting to see what DOPs do creatively with this technology!"



Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K Features



12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor.

Use for feature films, VFX and high end TVC's.

14 stops of dynamic range and native 800 ISO.

New Blackmagic RAW for real time 12K editing.

Blackmagic RAW optimized for Metal, CUDA and OpenCL.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

Shoot up to 60 fps in 12K, 110 fps at 8K and 220 fps at 4K.

Dual card CFast recording at up to 900MB/s.

PL mount included, EF and F mounts available.

SuperSpeed USB-C for recording to external disks.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.