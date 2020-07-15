AWS wins long-term strategic cloud contract with HSBC

HSBC Holdings, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, has selected AWS as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider to drive their digital transformation and deliver new and personalized banking services.



As part of a multi-year, global agreement, HSBC will make AWS technology available across the bank’s lines of business, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernization in its Global Wealth & Personal Banking business.



AWS said its global infrastructure will enable HSBC to run and scale applications around the world with the highest availability and reliability. HSBC will use AWS’s extensive portfolio of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security.



“Our work with AWS is an example of how HSBC continues to invest in secure and advanced technologies to make our digital banking experience even better for customers,” said Dinesh Keswani, Chief Technology Officer and CIO for Digital, HSBC. “Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are. HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”