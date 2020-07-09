AT&T expands SD-WAN with Cisco

AT&T introduced a new service offering based on Cisco Secure SD-WAN technology. The service includes natively integrated security capabilities to provide threat protection that is consistently maintained across branch offices and clouds, without compromising performance.



The SD-WAN offering is powered by Cisco’s ISR and ASR routers and Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) and managed through a single cloud-based dashboard. Integrated security features include an application-aware enterprise firewall, intrusion prevention, URL filtering and advanced malware protection.



“Successful network and digital transformation requires effective security management,” said Mo Katibeh, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business. “AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco combines connectivity, SD-WAN and security, which allows businesses to expand and scale without worrying about the security of their branch locations."



