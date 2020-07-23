AT&T announces nationwide coverage for 5G

AT&T announced nationwide coverage status for its 5G network, which now covers a population footprint of 179 million people.



AT&T has enabled dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology in numerous markets. DSS allows carriers to share the same channel between both 4G and 5G users simultaneously, based on demand.



"Our strategy of deploying 5G in both sub-6 (5G) and mmWave (5G+) spectrum bands will provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage that are needed to enable revolutionary new capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for consumers and businesses,” said Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations. “Our competitors are still working to provide that same mix, which for them could take months or even years. What we offer is available to consumers and businesses today, and we’re not slowing down. As we have throughout our 144-year history, we’ll continue to innovate and invest in our network to expand our 5G coverage to more consumers and businesses across the country.”





