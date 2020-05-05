Arista expands multicloud capabilities

Arista announced an expansion of its multi-cloud and cloud-native software capabilities, including:





CloudEOS Edge - supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers

AWS Transit Gateway Integration - seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services

Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP

Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision

Multi-Cloud Dashboard - centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision

“Simplifying the networking between cloud providers and geographic regions using fully-interoperable open standards enables the network to be as on-demand as compute and storage cloud services,” stated Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager of cloud networking software at Arista. “Production customers with hundreds of workloads deployed globally are realizing the quality and reliability of Arista EOS, now in an on-demand and elastic consumption model designed to interoperate with all major routing, WAN, and SD-WAN multi-vendor offerings.”Arista's CloudEOS Edge is available in all major public cloud marketplaces now.