Arista expands multicloud capabilities

Arista announced an expansion of its multi-cloud and cloud-native software capabilities, including:
- CloudEOS Edge - supporting dynamic path selection services across all major cloud providers at the high-throughput network edge facing the Internet and multiple private and public carriers
- AWS Transit Gateway Integration - seamless automated provisioning and multi-cloud routing, interoperable with AWS Transit Gateway services
- Availability of Pay-as-You-Go elastic consumption of CloudEOS across AWS, Azure and GCP
- Delivery of the Arista CloudEOS Terraform provider, enabling declarative software-defined provisioning of multi-cloud backbones through Hashicorp Terraform and Arista CloudVision
- Multi-Cloud Dashboard - centralized visibility of enterprise multi-cloud backbones and resources through Arista CloudVision
Arista's CloudEOS Edge is available in all major public cloud marketplaces now.