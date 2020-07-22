All-Virtual OSA Laser Congress scheduled for October

The all-virtual, web conference format OSA Laser Congress has been scheduled for 13 – 16 October 2020. Key topics will be the next generation of laser-based manufacturing technologies and the history and future of solid state lasers



Plenary speaker Jan Kleinert, Research Director at Electro-Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments, Inc., USA, will share latest innovations in laser based manufacturing technologies in his talk titled “From µs to fs, kHz to GHz: laser micromachining in the microelectronics industry.” Understanding the underlying highly nonlinear laser material interaction dynamics is key to keeping pace with faster, better and cheaper technologies.



“A Journey through 60 Years of Solid State Lasers” is the featured topic of the plenary talk by Peter F. Moulton, senior staff, Laser Applications and Applications Group at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, MA, USA. Solid state lasers have achieved a dominant role in both scientific and industrial applications. Moulton will review 60 years of laser development and future applications.



The OSA Laser Congress plenary program is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 October, 08:00 – 10:00 EDT.





