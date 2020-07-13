Africa Mobile Networks charts rapid growth

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN), which serves previously unconnected communities in 10 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, processed 91,623,222 voice calls in June 2020. This represents a rate of 1.1 billion calls per annum.



AMN now owns and operates approximately 1,200 base stations serving a population of 4 million people in 8 countries: Nigeria, DRC, Cameroon, Guinea, Zambia, Bissau, Liberia and Congo. The 2G/3G/4G mobile network services are provided by AMN on behalf of tier-1 licensed mobile network operators in each country.



The company said it is installing new base stations at a rate of about 200 per month and by the end of 2020 will have nearly 2,000 base stations.



AMN is backed by Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network.



http://www.africamobilenetworks.com