ADVA's Q2 preliminary results exceed expectations, up 8.9% YoY

ADVA Optical Networking announced the following preliminary financial key figures of the second quarter:







Preliminary revenues were EUR 145.0 million and increased by 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2 2019: EUR 133.2 million)

The preliminary pro forma operating income was EUR 10.1 million and increased significantly by 133.0% compared to Q2 2019 (Q2 2019: EUR 4.3 million)

The preliminary pro forma operating income margin was 7.0% and thus 3.7 percentage points up from the year-ago quarter (Q2 2019: 3.3%)

Preliminary net debt was EUR 44.9 million and improved substantially by 34.0% (Q2 2019: 68.1 million)

Revenues and profitability increased substantially, both sequentially and year over year. In addition, cash and cash equivalents significantly increased and net debt improved, compared to the previous quarter of 2020 and the year-ago quarter. This is mainly due to the cost improvement measures introduced in 2019.

The figures significantly overperform both the previous year’s figures and the available financial analyst estimates.ADVA said that despite the very positive second quarter, there is still high uncertainty about the further course of the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on ADVA’s business. For this reason, the management board will not issue new guidance for the entire year 2020.