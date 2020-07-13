Advantech Launches Edge Network Appliance

Advantech introduced a network edge appliance with dual 10GbE SFP+ and PoE+ support, in addition to a design ready to adopt coming 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.



The new Advantech FWA-1112VC white-box appliance is based on Intel Atom® processor and has been cost optimized to run SD-WAN and network security workflows. It provides flexible WAN connectivity options including 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and 10 GbE SFP+ configurations. Encryption and compression acceleration are supported using Intel QuickAssist with DPDK providing the technology needed to accelerate packet handling without consuming additional resources. Additional features include PoE+, eMMC and dual 4G/LTE support and improved surge protection. Its fanless design allows for wide operating temperature ranges from -20 ⁰C up to +70 ⁰C to meet harsh environments requirements at the edge.



The FWA-1112VC has been validated by leading partners including ADVA and Combridge. ADVA Ensemble Connector is a virtualization platform that enables agile, automated delivery of multi-vendor software services. Combined with the new FWA-1112VC hardened appliance, it provides an open edge platform that gives service providers access to a wide variety of uCPE use cases including recent ADVA-Advantech joint smart city blueprint. Combridge, member of the Deutsche Telekom Group, offers data and internet services to business partners. By integrating the new FWA-1112VC as part of their portfolio, they are able to target new application areas at the edge and be prepared to bring the benefits of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies to their customer base.“For over 20 years, Advantech has been providing innovative networking platforms trusted by top equipment manufacturers and service providers to transform global networks,” said Sandy Chen, Head of Network Appliances & Hyper Converged Network Servers, Cloud IoT Group, Advantech. “The FWA-1112VC is another step forward in our pioneering white-box uCPE offering that extends the cloud to the edge supporting fully disaggregated network models that allow service providers and enterprises to drive innovation in the 5G and IoT era.”The FWA-1112VC is available for evaluation and will be available for customer shipping in September 2020.