ADVA partners with OTN Systems on industrial connectivity

ADVA is partnering with OTN Systems to offer joint end-to-end networking solutions for the industry sector, including transportation, oil and gas, mining and electrical power utilities. The plan is to help customers transition from their legacy SONET/SDH infrastructure and realize the benefits of packet transport.



The solutions will feature OTN Systems’ XTran MPLS-TP layer combined with ADVA FSP 3000 OLS technology. The tailor-made solutions are ruggedized for the harshest environments and also provide stringent synchronization and comprehensive in-service monitoring, ensuring the levels of availability needed for the most advanced industrial demands.



”By joining forces with ADVA, we’re giving customers the full benefits of our combined innovation and expertise. Our companies share a goal of helping all industries on their digital transformation journeys. By delivering integrated end-to-end networks that precisely meet sector-specific requirements, we’re empowering our customers to take that next step,” said Jurgen Michielsen, CTO, OTN Systems. “From transportation to electric utilities, today’s industrial networks operators are looking for a seamless way to evolve their old SONET/SDH infrastructure to high-capacity packet-based network technology. The joint solution allows customers to make the jump to the next generation of telecom architecture simple, risk-free and extremely cost-effective.”



“We’re teaming up with OTN Systems to deliver industrial connectivity with a unique set of benefits. Together we can provide the most reliable and secure end-to-end networking solutions on the market – solutions that are fully optimized for next-generation industrial applications and specifically designed to withstand the most extreme environments,” commented Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 enables industrial networks to minimize both cost per bit and operational efforts. Our joint customers can also further enhance performance and reduce operating costs with our ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution. This gives industrial network operators full control with real-time insight into the fiber plant. What’s more, our Oscilloquartz technology range ensures the precise synchronization needed for ultra-low latency use cases.”



