A10 expects improved financials with 5% YoY revenue growth

A10 Networks narrowed its financial guidance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 to the following:







Revenue in the range of $51.7 million to $52.2 million

GAAP operating income in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million. Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $5.8 million to $6.3 million

GAAP earnings per share in the range $0.03 to $0.04. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.07 to $0.08

Cash flow from operations of at least $9.0 million

Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks, commented, “Despite a challenging environment, A10’s focus on operational excellence and on providing innovative solutions to customers enabled us to deliver year-over-year organic revenue growth and improving profitability. We believe that the cash flow from operations combined with a robust balance sheet positions us well to navigate these markets.”