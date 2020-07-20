2021 SPIE Photonics West rescheduled for March in San Francisco

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has rescheduled its 2021 Photonics West conference and exhibition. The event will take place 6-11 March 2021, in San Francisco’s Moscone Center. The co-located SPIE AR | VR | MR event has been rescheduled for the same week.



“For the photonics community, the conference and tradeshow calendar begins with Photonics West,” said SPIE Senior Director of Technical Programs Marilyn Gorsuch. “This year, that excitement and buzz will be bottled up until March. SPIE knows that in-person conferences are critical opportunities to reconnect with colleagues, share research, and find new solutions. We are working to create the best Photonics West possible with all the exciting events the photonics community has come to expect from us, from BiOS Hot Topics, the Prism Awards and our industry exhibitors, to plenaries from our high-profile LASE and OPTO researchers. We are looking forward to showcasing the best in photonics science and engineering as we welcome our community to San Francisco in March.”