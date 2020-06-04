ZTE wins China Mobile routing contracts

ZTE announced that it has won 70 percent of China Mobile’s 2019-2020 BRAS & vBRAS high-end router & switch (Section 4) centralized procurement by virtue of its vBRAS solution. To date, China Mobile’s largest-scale data communication product centralized procurement project has come to an end.



ZTE said its vBRAS solution will help China Mobile to further increase equipment resource utilization rate, accelerate new service deployment and improve operation & maintenance (O&M) efficiency. In this project, ZTE’s high-end router ZXR10 M6000-S has been employed to serve as the high-performance forwarding device while ZTE’s pure X86 ZXR10 V6000 vBRAS product has played the role of control plane.



In addition to Section 4, in China Mobile’s high-end router 2T (Section 2) and high-end router 400G (Section 3) centralized procurements completed in 2019, ZTE had also obtained 50% and 30% shares, ranking No.1 and No.2 respectively. In spite of the coronavirus outbreak, ZTE has overcome various difficulties to complete the commercial deployments of Section 2 and Section 3 devices in 5GC scenarios in major provinces and tier 1 cities in China.