Zenlayer deploys ADVA FSP 3000

Zenlayer is deploying ADVA's FSP 3000 to provide dynamic, highly available services to some of the world’s biggest gaming, cloud computing and social media companies.



Zenlayer's new network will carry multiple services, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel and SONET/SDH. For maximum efficiency and elasticity, it also features ADVA’s QuadFlex line cards and OpenFabric cross-connect technology.



“This deployment will benefit a great number of enterprises operating in Taiwan and Singapore. With the ability to flexibly and efficiently transport multi-traffic services at speeds up to 200Gbit/s, Zenlayer’s telecom, cloud service and gaming customers can enhance the experience of their end users and gain a vital competitive edge,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Zenlayer has a clear vision of what its customers expect and a bold strategy for delivering it. By harnessing our technology and the expertise of our engineers, Zenlayer has created a network ready to adapt to evolving demands and able to expand further in years to come.”





