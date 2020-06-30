Zayo adds U.S. wavelength routes

Zayo announced four new long-haul optical wavelength routes in the U.S:





Miami to New Orleans features a high-capacity DWDM network, an architecture used to increase bandwidth. This route, which provides a diverse route out of Miami, provides an option for Latin American carriers that require backhaul from cable landing stations in the area. With completion expected in the third calendar quarter, the route will expand Zayo’s growing presence in Florida. The company is currently constructing 2,300 miles of high-fiber count network in Tampa and Orlando.

Dallas to Atlanta to Washington DC and Ashburn, Virginia is scheduled to be completed soon. Driven by demand from customers that need coast-to-coast capacity, this is a new C+L Band Flex Grid DWDM network. The technology enables much better use of available spectrum, providing more capacity than traditional C-band only systems.

Chicago to Toronto will create a diverse route from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, even faster than Zayo’s existing market leading route. The high-capacity Flex Grid DWDM network will connect Lansing and Grand Rapids to Zayo’s North American Waves Network.

Seattle to the Bay Area has been driven by strong customer demand for a high capacity network between these two important West Coast markets. The C+L Band Flex Grid DWDM network connects to the cable landing stations in Portland / Hillsboro, providing trans-Pacific carriers with backhaul. The route also connects to key data centers located in Oregon and California.

“These strategic routes will provide dedicated, high-capacity connectivity to meet the bandwidth needs of customers in commercial, financial and tech sectors,” said Annette Murphy, executive vice president of Lit Solutions. “Our owned infrastructure and range of flexible solutions position Zayo to be the provider of choice for wavelengths.”