Windstream carries 800G wavelength over 730km using Infinera

Windstream successfully achieved 800 Gbps single-wavelength transmission over 730 kilometers across its long-haul network between San Diego and Phoenix. The test used Infinera’s fifth-generation coherent optical technology, ICE6 (Infinite Capacity Engine), equipped in a Groove (GX) Series platform over industry-standard G.652-compliant SMF-28 fiber. By looping back the signal, the test also achieved a 700G transmission over 1,460 km.



The record performance was enabled by advances in Nyquist subcarriers, a pioneering innovation developed by Infinera’s Optical Innovation Center (OIC). Nyquist subcarrier-based solutions map the traffic into tightly packed, lower-baud-rate digital subcarriers within a single optical carrier. Infinera says subcarriers also amplify the benefits of its other OIC innovation, such as 64QAM long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping and dynamic bandwidth allocation.



The companies said the trial demonstrates that ultra-high-speed optical transmissions, such as 700G and 800G, can be deployed in real-world network applications over significant distances. This will enable emerging 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400 GbE) services to be supported over longer distances within the Windstream national network. High-performance, high-speed transmission will also enable network operators like Windstream to realize increased efficiency in cost per bit and power per bit, as well as increased capacity per fiber by as much as 70 percent compared to third-generation (400G) coherent technology and by as much as 35 percent compared to fourth-generation (600G) coherent technology.



“Windstream remains committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and the superior performance of ICE6 brings real-world value to our network and enables us to meet the explosive growth in bandwidth demands of our customers,” said Buddy Bayer, chief network officer at Windstream. “The flexibility of ICE6 coupled with the easily deployable compact modular form factor of the GX Series will enable Windstream to quickly and easily introduce this new technology across our entire network from edge to core.”



“Infinera is delighted to set this new industry benchmark and partner with Windstream, a network operator that continually pushes the boundaries of optical networking,” said Parthiban Kandappan, chief technology officer at Infinera. “As proven by the superior performance of this network trial, we believe our unique expertise with Nyquist subcarriers coupled with the groundbreaking innovations introduced by ICE6 will represent the standard for high-speed optical engines going forward.”









The trial leveraged Infinera’s commercially available 2x 600G Wavelength muxponder on its Groove (GX) G30 Compact Modular Platform with the CHM-2T sled, which enabled the customer-facing 400GbE service to be transmitted using a single-carrier 600G wavelength.



Windstream Wholesale said it is currently engaging with customers for initial deployment of the end-to-end 400G Wave service.



“We’re excited to partner with Windstream and leverage the power and flexibility of our 600G Wavelength technology to deliver enhanced high-speed services,” said Glenn Laxdal, SVP, GM of Product Management, Infinera. “The ability to support 400GbE services with a wide-variety of client interfaces and to carry those services across metro, regional and long-haul distances enables Windstream to seamlessly support their customers’ evolving connectivity needs.”





Infinera evolves its Groove optical transport with 2 x 800G transponder sled 800G, Infinera



“These advances represent the continuation of Infinera’s vision to bring open, modular, cost-effective solutions to our customers,” said Glenn Laxdal, Infinera Senior Vice President, Product Management. “Infinera pioneered the compact modular transport platform with the Cloud Xpress for internet content providers, significantly advanced its compact modular portfolio with the industry’s first sled-based architecture with the GX G30, and is now leading the market once again with this evolution of the GX Series.”



The expanded GX Series of compact modular solutions adds improved scalability and carrier-grade features to modern data center-style networking approaches with chassis options that streamline and accelerate large-scale deployments in a wide variety of data center and traditional service provider networks. These features include NEBS Level 3 compliance, field-replaceable redundant controllers, both A/C and D/C power supplies, enhanced security, 300-millimeter (mm) and 600-mm ETSI-compliant shelf variants, and multi-chassis single-element configurations. Additionally, the expansion adds a variety of new sled-based options:



The ICE6-powered CHM6 sled – an industry-leading 2 x 800G transponder sled

Flexible aggregation sleds – a suite of metro-optimized sleds for multi-service aggregation

Advanced open line system sleds – including low- and high-degree ROADMs with colorless/directionless/contentionless add/drop architectures and low-cost FOADMs, enabling support for most networks