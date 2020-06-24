Western Digital unveils OpenFlex Data24 NVMe-oF Storage Platform

Western Digital unveiled its new OpenFlex Data24 NVMe-oF Storage Platform, a new shared storage JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) enclosure that extends the value of NVMe to multiple hosts over a low-latency Ethernet fabric network. The new enclosure leverages the company's new dual-port, performance Ultrastar DC SN840 NVMe SSDs and in-house RapidFlex NVMe-oF controllers.



The new OpenFlex Data24 holds up to 24 hot-swappable Ultrastar DC SN840 NVMe SSDs, providing up to 368TB in a compact 2U form factor. The newly branded RapidFlex RDMA-enabled NVMe-oF controllers allows up to six hosts to be directly attached with 100Gb Ethernet without the need for an external switch. RapidFlex controllers provide sub-500 nanosecond latency for projected platform performance topping 13M IOPS/70GB/s when adding up to six network adapters to the OpenFlex Data24.“Data infrastructure has never been as vital to the world’s economy as it is today,” said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president of Western Digital’s Devices and Platforms Business. “As a leading provider of essential data infrastructure, our mission is to help enterprises architect next-generation data centers to support business-critical applications and bandwidth-hungry workloads at scale. Western Digital’s leadership in NAND Flash, capacity-enterprise HDDs and supporting technologies are being relied upon now more than ever. We’re fully committed to helping companies transition to NVMe and move to new composable architectures that can maximize the value of their data storage resources.”