Vitalpointz becomes part of Juniper - a likely "acqui-hire" for IoT cloud

Juniper Networks has acquired Vitalpointz, a start-up based that specializes in IoT cloud development tools. Terms of the apparent "acqui-hire" have not been disclosed.



Under the deal, Juniper would gain access to Vitalpointz products, technology and associated intellectual property. THE Vitalpointz Edge Service Platform links to a mobile network's BSS, enabling the operator to provide a seamless IoT service. When a new SIM gets activated, the mobile Core triggers an API to the Vitalpointz cloud IoT platform. The device is then onboarded and provisioned with OTA software updates as needed.Vitalpointz IoT has been available on the Digital Ocean cloud marketplace for trial use. In addition, some of Vitalpointz' IoT technologies (VESPA) are open-sourced

on Github.



Juniper has not commented on how it plans to integrate Vitalpointz. However, Juniper has invested in Stackpath, which offers an edge cloud platform that might be an entry point.



Vitalpointz, which is based in San Ramon, California with operations in Bangalore, was founded by the same team behind Vistapointe, which focused on network monitoring, visibility & analytics. In September 2014, Vistapointe was acquired by Brocade Communications.



The news was public made on the Medium site. https://medium.com/@ravi.medikonda/vitalpointz-team-to-join-juniper-networks-b4ba1a1cd7fd



https://vitalpointz.io/





