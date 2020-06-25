Verizon ramps up its fixed 5G home service

Verizon announced further expansion of its 5G Home Internet service in parts of Houston.



The service has also rolled out in parts of Detroit, Indianapolis and Los Angeles. By the end of 2020, Verizon's 5G Home Internet will be available in 10 cities nationwide.



Verizon also confirmed that it is working with Pivotal Commware, Inc., a Verizon Ventures portfolio company, to conduct trials in Dearborn, Michigan that improve 5G coverage and performance for residents and visitors by strategically placing intelligent repeaters to enhance and boost Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wide Band signal.



The trials in Dearborn focus on providing coverage to larger, multi-unit dwellings such as apartments or dormitories with multiple buildings and floors where repeaters are particularly helpful. Repeaters are small, consume less power than a small cell or macro site and do not require a fiber connection.



“Compared to lower spectrum bands, 5G over mmWave offers far more speed and throughput, is more energy efficient, experiences less signal interference over the air, and has a much greater capacity for expansive scalability,” said Kevin Smith, Vice President of Network Planning for Verizon. “As we’ve known since our very early trials, high band spectrum provides more limited coverage from macro cells. Introducing repeaters like the ones we are trialing from Pivotal will help us expand the footprint of our new 5G Ultra Wide Band network and provide another tool in the toolbox for robust network design.”



