Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services with Cisco

Verizon Business is expanding its Virtual Network Services (VNS) portfolio for enterprise customers with the introduction of Cisco’s 5000 Series Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS).



The Cisco ENCS purpose-built platform will now be included within Verizon’s catalog of virtual network functions and service chains that are offered to customers.



Verizon’s VNS portfolio allows customers to replace traditional network devices, such as routers, firewalls and switches, with virtual network functions (VNFs), which can be managed and orchestrated from a central location.



“Customers need to be able to quickly and easily deploy network services to branch locations as their business needs evolve,” said Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President of Business Products. “The addition of Cisco’s ENCS compute platform to our VNS portfolio is another way for us to help enterprise customers simply deploy enterprise networking solutions for a more responsive, scalable and flexible network.”



