TOYOTA to build private 5G network with Nokia

TOYOTA Production Engineering Corporation (TPEC) will deploy an industrial-grade private wireless network at its manufacturing design center in Fukuoka, Japan.



Nokia and local systems integrator NS Solutions (NSSOL) have been selected for the project.



Initially, a private LTE/4.9G network will be deployed at TPEC’s site supporting a range of IoT-based devices that enable equipment digitization and visualization. Over time, the network will be upgraded to 5G, featuring ultra-low latency to support even faster throughput.



Nokia will provide Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network, which is scalable according to needs. A compact, plug-and-play system, it includes 4.9G/5G network equipment (core network, base station) and a cloud-based operation monitoring system.



Donny Janssens, Customer Team Head of Enterprise, Nokia Japan said: “Working with NSSOL as our systems integration partner, our 5G-ready private wireless network solution will enable TPEC to integrate next-generation manufacturing use cases that help accelerate its digital transformation, and realize its future automotive IoT vision. Together with NSSOL, and TOYOTA’s closest partner TPEC, we are delivering a breakthrough in the domestic automotive industry.”