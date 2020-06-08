Three winning bidders in Finland 5G spectrum auction

Finland's Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) conducted a spectrum auction for the frequency range of 25.1-27.5 GHz. Licenses are granted for national use in mainland Finland in three 800 megahertz bands. The spectrum can be used for the construction of 5G networks from 1 July 2020. The licenses expire in 2033.



There have been four previous spectrum auctions in Finland. The 2500-2690 MHz frequency band was auctioned in 2009, while the 791-831 MHz/832-862 MHz auction was held in 2013, the 703-733/758-788 MHz auction in 2016, and the 3410-3800 MHz auction in 2018.



Here are the auction results.



