The Optical Society (OSA) is joining the grassroots effort #ShutDownSTEM on Wednesday, 10 June to encourage STEM organizations to support the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on racism in academia and science.
As part of the effort, OSA is halting all external marketing for programs and initiatives and staff meetings throughout the day and OSA social media will focus on messaging specific to the movement. OSA staff have also been encouraged to make a commitment towards education, action and healing as suggested by #ShutDownSTEM organizers.
Learn more about the movement here https://www.shutdownstem.com/about
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
The Optical Society joins #ShutDownSTEM on June 10th
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 OSA
