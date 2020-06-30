Telma Madagascar switches on 5G

Telma Madagascar activated its 5G commercial network in multiple cities across the nation.



Telma activated the 5G network on 3.6-3.7 GHz mid-band using the latest radio access and transport products from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. Two key 5G use cases for the Madagascar market are enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).



Patrick Pisal Hamida, CEO, Telma Madagascar, says: “5G will transform how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Madagascar. It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive number of devices and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Telma’s next-generation network. We are very proud to be among the first countries in the world to roll out this technology. It’s a new step ahead for Madagascar as one of the leading ICT countries in the Indian Ocean and Africa.”



Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Telma, as we launch the first 5G network in Madagascar. 5G will accelerate the digital transformation of all society sectors as well as industries in the country, enabling new opportunities and applications in areas such as healthcare, education, energy services and agriculture. We look forward to driving joint innovations with Telma, bringing our industry-leading technology in support of Madagascar’s connectivity vision and our commitment to Africa.”