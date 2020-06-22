Telia reshuffles management team

Telia announced the following changes to its Group Executive Management team:







Markus Messerer will be appointed SVP, Chief of Strategy, Innovation & Head of Global Business. Markus is currently the CEO of Alltron AG, Swiss IT group Competec's B2B business, and brings experience in digital transformation and ICT. Before Competec he was Head of Corporate Strategy at Swisscom. Markus is an Austrian national.

Rachel Samrén will be appointed SVP, Chief External Affairs, Governance & Trust Officer. Rachel is today EVP, Chief External Affairs Officer and Member of the Group Executive Team of Millicom. She joins the company with significant experience in external affairs and risk management. Prior to Millicom she served as Director, Head of Business Intelligence, at The Risk Advisory Group. Rachel is a Swedish national.

Dan Strömberg will step up and take over as SVP, Head of LED (Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark), while continuing also in his present role as CEO for Telia Lithuania. Dan has held various senior manager positions in Telia Company since the late 1990s.

Ingrid Stenmark SVP, Head of CEO Office, Åsa Jamal SVP, Head of Group Communications and Emil Nilsson SVP, Head of LED, will leave the company.

Peter Borsos, SVP, Head of Telia Global, will continue in his present role and will also oversee Group Communications until the new organization is implemented and Markus Messerer and Rachel Samrén have started in their respective roles. Peter Borsos will step down and leave the company during the fourth quarter of 2020.

“As we prepare to renew Telia’s purpose and strategy, I am delighted that Markus, Rachel and Dan will join our Group Executive Management team. Each of them are experienced and outstanding leaders, who will be excellent role models of the Telia values, and bring a broad range of sector knowledge and hands-on operational experiences from our industry, and beyond. I have every confidence that these changes will help us accelerate our transformation journey and establish a new era of success for Telia”, says Allison Kirkby, President and CEO of Telia Company. “I also want to give my huge and heartfelt thanks to Ingrid Stenmark, Peter Borsos, Emil Nilsson and Åsa Jamal who all have been valuable members of Telia Company’s Group Executive Management for many years, and have contributed significantly to the company.”