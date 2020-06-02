Telefónica Deutschland picks Ericsson 5G core

Telefónica Deutschland, which operates under the O2 brand in Germany, will implement a completely independent 5G core network with full cloud compatibility in its infrastructure by 2021, using Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core.



The companies said they will build the 5G core with the capacity to optimally ensure the growing transport and data transmission tasks in view of the massively increasing data streams of customers over the long term.



"With our cloud compatible 5G core network, we are entering a new technology era," says Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telefónica Deutschland. "Gigabit data rates, real-time communication and massive IoT - these visions are now becoming reality. We have a clear plan for the further development of our network infrastructure towards a standalone 5G network that can handle the massive data streams of the future and open up new digital business models for all our customers. In doing so, we are relying on the latest network technologies that the market has to offer."



Stefan Koetz, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe, Ericsson, says: "The partnership between Telefónica and Ericsson in the 5G core network underlines that all three German mobile network operators rely on us in different parts of their networks. With this, we are pleased to prove our ambition of technology leadership when it comes to equipping 5G networks.”



With the Telefónica Deutschland deal, Ericsson currently has 92 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators globally, including 40 live networks.