Telefónica claims a 50% reduction in its global CO2 emissions in 2019

Telefónica achieved a 50% reduction in its global CO2 emissions in 2019, fulfilling in advance the company's target for 2025. The company claims that it is now on target to reach its ultimate goal of zero net emissions in its four main markets by 2030. This goal was previously planned for 2050.



"Telefónica wants to support the Race to Zero campaign to accelerate the opportunity to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible," explained Ángel Vilá. "Digitalisation is essential to decarbonise the economy and is part of the solution. The digital solutions we offer our customers, as well as the greater efficiency of our networks, are helping to reduce emissions".



Vídeo https://youtu.be/7gnRPENTAYE





