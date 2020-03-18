Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom secures 5G license

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has been awarded the first 5G spectrum license in Taiwan. The island-wide license includes 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) and 28GHz spectrum.



CHT already has 250 cell sites ready for 5G. The company is now expected to launch its first commercial 5G service in the coming weeks.









Ericsson's 5G platform for CHT will include Ericsson Radio System base stations that will operate on 3.5GHz for the mid-band and 28GHz for the high band. The 5G solution will also include active antenna products while supporting beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. Ericsson will also supply the 5G core.



Nokia said it is responsible for 5G radio network deployment in the Central and Southern Region of Taiwan. Nokia will leverage Chunghwa Telecom’s existing LTE base stations and rich spectrum resources to launch 5G non-standalone (NSA) involving multiple bands, paving the way to 5G standalone (SA) in the near future.



The rollout is already underway, as Chunghwa Telecom targets July for the launch of its 5G services, including 4K and VR.



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Our technology will assist Chunghwa Telecom in its early launch of 5G services in Taiwan, while also allowing it to explore new revenue generators across consumer and enterprise markets. As one of the pioneering members of Chunghwa Telecom's Taiwan 5G Alliance, we will jointly promote the digital transformation for public and private sectors to accelerate 5G momentum in Taiwan."