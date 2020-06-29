Taiwan awards EUR 400m 5G contract to Nokia

Taiwan Mobile (TWM) selected Nokia to be its sole vendor for 5G RAN, Core and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
Under the exclusive three-year deal, which was valued at EUR 400 million, Nokia will deliver:
- 5G RAN portfolio, including Noka’s AirScale Radio Access products, enabling market-leading 5G experiences with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity
- Multiple Nokia Software products spanning cloud and security services, as well as network optimization and management. These include Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software, NetAct Network Management, EdenNet Self-Organizing Networks, and more
- Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core portfolio, with signaling and network functions such as Access and Mobility Management, Network Slice Selection, Policy Control, etc.
Nokia said its 5G Core portfolio will provide TWM with a solid foundation to run at scale within dynamic cloud environments, with a sharp focus on scalability, automation and performance to quickly deliver new digital services that leverage the full capabilities 5G has to offer. 5G standalone core network functions selected by TWM include Unified Data Management, Signalling and network functions provided by Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core portfolio, including the Access and Mobility Management Function, User Plane Function, Session Management Function, Network Function Repository Function and the Network Slice Selection Function and Policy Control Function. Nokia is providing its Traffica analytics solution for 5GC. Network Exposure function is also included for future 5G application innovation and business mode evolution.
Taiwan Mobile was awarded 60MHz in the 3.5GHz band and 200MHz in the 28GHz band in the country’s spectrum auction in January.
Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile said: “We are pleased to join forces with Nokia again in the 5G era. After the successful launch of 5G, both sides will continue to advance deployment and provide the best coverage and connectivity experiences in the market. More importantly, the two companies will work together to promote our "Super 5G Strategy," which integrates multiple vertical applications including smart e-commerce, smart stadium, smart healthcare and smart manufacturing. This approach is designed to build a thriving ecosystem that will create new possibilities for every user and enterprise in the 5G era!”