T-Mobile US appoints new CFO

T-Mobile US promoted Peter Osvaldik, T-Mobile’s current senior vice president, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Braxton Carter, who plans to retire on July 1, 2020.



Osvaldik joined T-Mobile in January 2016 as vice president, External Reporting and Technical Accounting. He was elevated to senior vice president, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer in June 2016. Prior to T-Mobile, Osvaldik held Chief Accounting Officer, Controller and manager roles at Outerwall, Coinstar and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate of Western Washington University. Carter spent more than 19 years at T-Mobile, starting his career at MetroPCS and then playing an integral role as the company merged with T-Mobile in 2013. Upon the merger, he was named Executive Vice President and CFO in May 2013.



“Peter brings his proven leadership capabilities and strong financial acumen into this position at a critical time in the Un-carrier’s history, as we manage the significant complexities and huge opportunities inherent in this next chapter, integrating Sprint and delivering on the financial potential of the new T-Mobile,” said T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert.