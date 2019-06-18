T-Mobile teams with GCI for 5G coverage in Anchorage

T-Mobile announced a partnership with GCI allowing T-Mobile customers with 5G smartphones to tap into 5G while roaming in Anchorage, Alaska.
T-Mobile said it is now the first and only wireless provider to offer 5G coverage in all 50 states.
“GCI and T-Mobile have a long history of ‘firsts’ together,” said GCI President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Chapados. “GCI and T-Mobile launched the nation’s first LTE roaming partnership in 2014 and were the first providers to partner together to deliver voice over LTE service. Today’s partnership marks another first and a tremendous milestone! GCI congratulates the T-Mobile team on being the first wireless provider to offer 5G service in all 50 states. The partnership is a win for both companies and for GCI customers who will be able to access 5G service on the nation’s largest 5G network.”
GCI launched Alaska’s first 5G service in Anchorage on April 17, 2020.
GCI to deploy 5G in Anchorage with Ericsson
GCI is deploying Ericsson's 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software to 82 macro cell sites across the Municipality of Anchorage from Girdwood to Eklutna, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
GCI's metro fiber network will provide backhaul services to these sites, which include both towers and building locations. The project will be completed in 2020 with initial 5G service coming online in the first half of the year.
"We are committed to providing superior 5G wireless service to the residents of Anchorage just as we already provide the fastest internet service," said GCI CEO Ron Duncan. "We are bringing all our assets – fiber, spectrum, wireless footprint, Alaska expertise – to bear on that commitment."
GCI's metro fiber network and cable plant already offers 1 GIG cable modem service to 95% of Anchorage households. GCI controls more low/mid-band mobile radio spectrum than any other wireless provider in Anchorage. And it has more macro cell sites in Anchorage than any other Alaska wireless provider.