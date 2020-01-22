STACK plans new data center campus in Phoenix

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE plans to expand its North American footprint in Phoenix with a new 79 acre site in Avondale, Arizona. The acquisition adds more than 150 MW of capacity and one million square feet of build-out in a critical data center market.



The company says it will make the site available for hyperscale customers, build-to-suit data centers, wholesale colocation and private data suites.



“STACK sees tremendous potential in Phoenix. The access to power, fiber, and land provides outstanding opportunity for scale, and the State of Arizona and City of Avondale teams are true partners,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “This new market is one of the nation’s most important hyperscale availability zones and will afford our clients unparalleled access to scalable capacity, renewable energy and sustained growth in the southwest.”







STACK INFRASTRUCTURE and Peterson Companies, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the Washington D.C. region, plans to develop a data center campus in Manassas, Virginia.



The 125-acre, multi-phase development will eventually offer more than 250 MW of critical load for flexible build-to-suit facilities to serve large data center users in the Northern Virginia market.



The 25-acre initial phase of the project will deliver 700,000 square feet, serving 72 MW of critical capacity beginning as early as the end of 2020.



“Northern Virginia continues to be the largest, most important data center market in the world, and we are excited to partner with Peterson on this opportunity,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK.



“Prince William County offers robust power infrastructure and low latency connectivity within one of the densest concentrations of fiber networks in the world. This, in combination with the low total costs of ownership available in this market, enables us to offer an especially attractive value proposition to clients.”