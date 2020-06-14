SpaceX successfully launched 58 Starlink satellites using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch also carried three Earth-imaging spacecraft for Planet Labs.
It was the third SpaceX launch in two weeks.
SpaceX has launched 538 Starlink satellites, significantly extending its lead as the largest constellation of satellites.
Sunday, June 14, 2020
SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites
Sunday, June 14, 2020 Starlink
SpaceX successfully launched 58 Starlink satellites using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch also carried three Earth-imaging spacecraft for Planet Labs.