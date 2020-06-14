Sunday, June 14, 2020

SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX successfully launched 58 Starlink satellites using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch also carried three Earth-imaging spacecraft for Planet Labs.

It was the third SpaceX launch in two weeks.

SpaceX has launched 538 Starlink satellites, significantly extending its lead as the largest constellation of satellites.